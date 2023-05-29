U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honors Laurent House

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs were in Rockford for a special visit to celebrate a milestone.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs were in Rockford for a special visit to celebrate the Laurent House.

Some travelers from Washington DC to Rockford this weekend. The Laurent house foundation hosts officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the organization’s specially adapted housing program. This grant program helped to fund the construction of the Laurent House for WWII disabled veteran Kenneth Laurent and his wife Phyllis. Designed by famed-architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1949, the house is Wright’s only example of universal design and is today a public house museum.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Developing: A juvenile suffers serious injuries after being struck by a car
The flower shop specializes in funeral arrangements but will accept requests for any occasion
Previous Crimson Ridge employees open new floral shop in Loves Park

Latest News

News powdered Kombucha
23 News at 10 - VOD - clipped version
Laurent House Thumbnail
Laurent House
Families share stories about how losing a family member changes the meaning of Memorial Day for...
Families, organizations remember the reason for Memorial Day
Families share stories about how losing a family member changes the meaning of Memorial Day for...
Families, organizations remember the reason for Memorial Day