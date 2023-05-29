U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honors Laurent House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs were in Rockford for a special visit to celebrate the Laurent House.

Some travelers from Washington DC to Rockford this weekend. The Laurent house foundation hosts officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the organization’s specially adapted housing program. This grant program helped to fund the construction of the Laurent House for WWII disabled veteran Kenneth Laurent and his wife Phyllis. Designed by famed-architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1949, the house is Wright’s only example of universal design and is today a public house museum.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.