Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

The police department stated they received a call about the derailment at about 8 p.m. tonight and the roads were cleared soon after.

No injuries were reported and officials did not indicate a reason for the derailment.

This story is still developing.

