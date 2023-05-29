Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

(Zach Shrivers)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

The police department stated they received a call about the derailment at about 8 p.m. tonight and the roads were cleared soon after.

No injuries were reported and officials did not indicate a reason for the derailment.

This story is still developing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Developing: A juvenile suffers serious injuries after being struck by a car
The flower shop specializes in funeral arrangements but will accept requests for any occasion
Previous Crimson Ridge employees open new floral shop in Loves Park

Latest News

Families share stories about how losing a family member changes the meaning of Memorial Day for...
Families, organizations remember the reason for Memorial Day
Families share stories about how losing a family member changes the meaning of Memorial Day for...
Families, organizations remember the reason for Memorial Day
Guests got to see artifacts from the Kennedy era.
Local museum shines light on John F. Kennedy’s legacy
People show off their cars on the track and at the car show
Hundreds of people show off their cars at 6th annual Miracle Mile Cruise, Car Show
Guests got to relax with fun activities while learning about wildlife.
Meet me at the Confluence hosts welcome to summer event