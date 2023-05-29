Families, organizations remember the reason for Memorial Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To some Memorial Day hits deeper than a three-day weekend of grilling and parties, so this year families and organizations come together to shed some light on the real meaning behind the day.

Keith and Karla McDonald say losing their nephew Nathan Carlson last June changed their perspective on the last Monday in May each year.

“It really brings home the meaning of Memorial Day that he was willing to die for our country, he died doing what he signed up to do,” Keith said.

In June, Marine Corporal Nathan Carlson died in an aircraft crash during a training run in California. Since his death, Memorial Day will never be the same to Nathan’s friends and family. Keith says even though he’s a veteran himself, the day didn’t hit as deeply as it does now.

“Memorial day, that’s the day for those who lost their life serving our country,” Keith said.

Keith says it’s natural for veterans to look at Memorial Day differently than people who don’t know members of the military.

“Veterans have lost a friend in combat, they have lost a friend in training, veterans definitely see it different than others,” Keith said.

Karla says Memorial Day is more than a reason to host barbeques or travel for the three-day weekend.

“We need to remember those who fought for us to be able to have this day and have the freedoms that we do,” Karla said.

Scott Lewandowski with Veterans Memorial Hall in Rockford says Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. The day was established in May 30, 1868.

“Originally it was created to decorate the graves of the veterans,” Lewandowski said. “It was actually right after World War Two when it became Memorial Day.”

Lewandowski says even though he himself struggles with what to say, he urges people to be careful with how they greet people on Monday.

“Is it really happy Memorial Day? I’ve been trying to say like patriotic, have a patriotic Memorial Day,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski says people should use Monday morning to remember the fallen veterans then spend the rest of the day recognizing that because of them, we do have the freedom to party, attend parades and have fun.

Rockford’s Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. Monday. Afterward, Veterans Memorial Hall will do a rose ceremony while musicians perform Taps.

