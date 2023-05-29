Exchange students reflect on time in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022-23 school year is wrapping up for dozens of stateline exchange students, most of whom are in the area by way of the International Student Exchange.

Two students say what they’ve experience in Rockford will help shape who they become as adults.

“I love school,” said Cecilia Jimenez, a 16-year-old from Spain who just completed her sophomore year at Harlem High School. “We have a lot of laughs,” she said. “And I like the high school spirit and the football games and the basketball games.”

Jimenez says she’s also taken in everything she can about the American culture.

”I learned how people live and their traditions,” she said. “For example, Thanksgiving. We don’t have Thanksgiving.”

Students also say that when they think of their time in Rockford, personal connections will likely always come to mind.

”I’ve made a lot of new friends and I’ve met a lot of nice people,” Samuel Schneider said.

Schneider, in Rockford from Italy, graduated from Harlem High School Saturday and is returning to his homeland next week.

“I think people here, in my opinion, are more friendly sometimes,” he said. “Like, they’re more outgoing.”

And while student enrichment is a priority for the International Student Exchange program, the community and host families also benefit.

“Host families actually learn more from the students than they learn from us,” said ISE Regional Advisor Mary Bays. “It’s a whole new world opening up. I mean, they touch more than just your own family. They touch your neighbors, their friends at school. The classmates learn so much from them.”

That’s why Jimenez says the organization encourages residents to consider opening their home

“If they end up hosting an exchange student,” she said, “they are going to make really, really happy somebody who literally dreams of coming here.”

