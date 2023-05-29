Beloit Kombucha Company releases powdered kombucha

Beloit Kombucha Company releases first of its kind powder.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - BK & Co. released an all-new product in the kombucha market, a powdered mix.

BK & Company officially hit the market April 17th with its first powdered kombucha flavor. Blueberry mint. The B and K in the name BK stands for Beloit Kombucha and that’s where CEO Josh Sizemore developed the first of a kind powdered kombucha product. They come in individually packaged sticks that allow consumers to take the popular drink on the go and pour in the water at their own convenience. Gray Collar Ventures and the venture capital arm of Hendricks Commercial Properties are helping BK and Company grow its brand. The company is planning to roll out additional flavors later this summer. You can buy the powdered kombucha at BeloitKombucha.com or it’s Amazon storefront.

