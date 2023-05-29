16-year-old Janesville girl found after reportedly missing

Makaila Mcgrade was last seen wearing a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.
Makaila Mcgrade was last seen wearing a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.(Janesville Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Janesville police report that the girl has been found and is home safe Monday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police ask for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl whose parents say is missing.

Makaila Mcgrade is described as 5′8 weighing 140lbs with short green hair and last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a green emblem on it, a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Her parents told police that she was last seen Monday walking on Highland Avenue in Janesville toward the local hospital. The girl is also described by her parents as dealing with autism and has possibly missed her daily medication.

Police have reason to believe she is headed to family in Fort Atkinson, Wis. that she gets along with and it is possible she may try to get there.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

