11-year-old South Beloit boy hospitalized after being hit by a car

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A family reaches out for support after their 11-year-old son is hospitalized.

Family members shared a medical update Saturday for Brenden Bourgord, an 11-year-old Riverview Elementary student who was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, May 25 after getting off the school bus.

First responders dispatched just after 2 p.m. on Thursday to the 600 block of South Bluff Road where the child was reportedly hit. South Bluff Road in South Beloit was closed for hours while investigators combed the scene.

Brenden’s step-mom Fawn Wojicik shared the update about Brenden on a GoFundMe page saying Brenden’s best friend was the person who ran and got help after he was hit.

Wojicik says Brenden was critically hurt that day, suffering a ruptured diaphragm, lacerated spleen and broken femur. She also says his doctors are monitoring Brenden for signs of a traumatic brain injury.

“Brenden remains on oxygen, lots of antibiotics, and numerous pain medications at this time,” the GoFundMe page reads. “He now has a lot of bruising on his head that is showing up. He has diminished bowel sounds and movement on his left side, but his nurses are hopeful it will improve with time.”

No word yet on if any charges are filed in the case, but South Beloit police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene Thursday and was cooperating with the investigation.

Wojicik says the money raised will help both his mom and step-dad and her and the boy’s father commute to the hospital while he is being monitored.

Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.