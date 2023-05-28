Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford
The flower shop specializes in funeral arrangements but will accept requests for any occasion
Previous Crimson Ridge employees open new floral shop in Loves Park
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Developing: A juvenile suffers serious injuries after being struck by a car

Latest News

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Guests got to relax with fun activities while learning about wildlife.
Meet me at the Confluence hosts welcome to summer event
Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the...
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
A man inspects his office damaged by a drone during a night attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia launched ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed