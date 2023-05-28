Stateline water recreation businesses prepare for busy summer season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local aquatic recreation centers are ready for families to call them home this summer.

West Rock Wake Park owner Daniel Jarrett says their busy season starts in June but they’re already in full swing preparing new wake boarders to be experts by the time summer ends.

The stateline is full of fun activities to do during the summer. Rockford’s West Rock Wake Park is one place that’s in the midst of preparing for the busy season.

“May is our slow season until kids get out of school from Rockford Public Schools and the surrounding areas, so our busy season will probably start mid-June,” said West Rock Wade Park training manager Ashley Adams.

Jarrett says preparing the park for summer is an adventure that begins the second the previous season concludes.

“Once we winterize the cable, we have to de-winterize it and then you add in all of the marketing components and with camps and with contests and stocking a pro shop full of gear,” Jarrett said.

Adams says this year long effort is worth it because that means she gets to welcome newcomers to the water.

“I’m excited,” Adams said. “Over the last few years since we’ve built the full-size cable, we have gotten a lot busier.”

Adams says she’s most looking forward to teaching lessons this summer and sharing her passion for wake boarding with others.

“Just getting everyone back on the water and riding, it makes the summer great, it goes by fast,” Adams said.

One Wake Park guest Katie Ostlund says she snowboards during the winter and spends the entire summer wake boarding.

“I’ve always been a water bug,” Ostlund said. “I mean I grew up on the boat, so it’s always been kind of the quintessential summer activity for me.”

Ostlund says the length of her summers depends entirely on wake boarding season.

“As long as I’m on the board, it’s summer to me,” Ostlund said.

Alpine Pool, Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park in Rockford all open in June for summer festivities.

For families who may not like being in the water, the stateline offers several places of fun for the summer including Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere, Alpine Hills Adventure Park in Rockford and Krape Park in Freeport.

