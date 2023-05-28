One hurt in Rockford pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Rockford police ask the public to avoid West State Street during the investigation.
Crime scene investigation
Crime scene investigation(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor is seriously hurt Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle of West State Street.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted out that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of West State Street Saturday around nine at night.

Police released limited details via social media, but say the person who is hit is a juvenile. First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area as all lanes are shut down.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford
The flower shop specializes in funeral arrangements but will accept requests for any occasion
Previous Crimson Ridge employees open new floral shop in Loves Park

Latest News

Makaila Mcgrade was last seen wearing a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.
Janesville police search for 16-year-old girl reported missing
OPENING WEEKEND: Friday Night Flix, June 2
Many waterparks opened up for the outdoor summer season over Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin Dells ready for summer season with new improvements
Family members say 11-year-old Brenden Bourgord is in critical condition after he was hit by a...
11-year-old South Beloit boy hospitalized after being hit by a car
New powdered Kombucha from Beloit Kombucha Co.
Beloit Kombucha Company releases powdered kombucha