One hurt in Rockford pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Rockford police ask the public to avoid West State Street during the investigation.
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor is seriously hurt Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle of West State Street.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted out that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of West State Street Saturday around nine at night.
Police released limited details via social media, but say the person who is hit is a juvenile. First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area as all lanes are shut down.
