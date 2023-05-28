Meet me at the Confluence hosts welcome to summer event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit hosts a summer kick off family friendly event.

The environmental learning center hosts this event to welcome summer to the area. It features activities for children, balloon rocket making, yoga and more.

Guests also went down to Kelly Creek to learn about wildliife.

A representative from the center says summer is a chance to spend time outdoors and exploring nature is a good place to start.

“It’s a great place for anyone who wants to spend time outside or reconnect with nature,” said Nature at the Confluence executive director Julie Uram. we’ve got hiking trails, benches along the waterways and tools and activities to explore nature in our building.”

