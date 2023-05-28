Local museum shines light on John F. Kennedy’s legacy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Memorial Day is recognized the last Monday in May. This year former president John F. Kennedy’s birthday falls on the day. Because of this, a local museum gives a special presentation about JFK’s lasting legacy on the nation.

The presentation is something new Historic Auto Attractions in Roscoe is trying out. The museum’s chief historian told stories about the ongoing investigation into JFK’s assassination and Kennedy’s impact on American history.

Attendees who bought a ticket to this special presentation also got to see the museum’s exhibit that features artifacts from the Kennedy era, including the secret service vehicle and the car he was killed in.

“The stories that our historian Tony is telling today are stories you are not going to be able to see on the walls, the signs and possibly on the weekend when it’s busy,” said Historic Auto Attractions Museum director Alex Merry. “So he’s taking those special stories and telling them to those people.”

