Hundreds of people show off their cars at 6th annual Miracle Mile Cruise, Car Show

People show off their cars on the track and at the car show
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a hundred cars hit the track at Rockford Speedway Saturday as part of the 6th annual Miracle Mile Cruise and Car Show.

The event started off at the speedway where participants cruised around the track, then moved on to a burnout contest and finished with a car show at Don Carter Lanes.

Drivers passed by 300 American Flags along State Street to honor fallen military members.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event benefit Miracle Miles programs, including financial assistance for businesses who want to install outdoor security cameras.

“The car community here in town is like a big family,” said Miracle Mile Cruise and Car Show volunteer Shawn Sweeny. “We all hang out together. We all love to drive on the track. Since this is the last opportunity to do this, this is going to be a big event.”

