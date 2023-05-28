Electronic recycling day to keep Northern Illinois clean

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois beautiful along with Illinois Bank and Trust hosts a free recycling drive for the community Saturday, not only for electronics but paper shredding all at no cost.

Organizers say it’s difficult to dispose of electronics because of the harmful things that are inside of them, but this event eases that burden for the community to recycle their old electronic worry free.

Following the event, organizers packed up the materials and shipped them to Wisconsin so the electronics can be safely recycled and delete all of the data.

“Normally you have to pay for this. This is a paid for thing. If you don’t have your own paper shredder to shred a box of paper is going to cost you a little bit of money. The bank is doing it as a public service,” Corinne Sasso, “You don’t have to be a member of the bank you don’t have to belong to the bank. They’re just doing it because they are community minded.”

