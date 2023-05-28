Developing: A juvenile suffers serious injuries after being struck by a car
Juvenile struck by vehicle off of West State Street, police ask people to avoid the area
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile suffers serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle of West State Street.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted out that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of West State Street Saturday around nine at night.
The pedestrian struck is a juvenile and is suffering serious injuries, according Rockford Police. First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area as all lanes are shut down.
This is a developing story and we will update you with information as it comes in.
