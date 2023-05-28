Developing: A juvenile suffers serious injuries after being struck by a car

Juvenile struck by vehicle off of West State Street, police ask people to avoid the area
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile suffers serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle of West State Street.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted out that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of West State Street Saturday around nine at night.

The pedestrian struck is a juvenile and is suffering serious injuries, according Rockford Police. First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area as all lanes are shut down.

This is a developing story and we will update you with information as it comes in.

West Rock Wake Park is open and ready for children to be out of school.
Stateline water recreation businesses prepare for busy summer season
