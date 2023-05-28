Developing: A juvenile suffers serious injuries after being struck by a car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile suffers serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle of West State Street.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted out that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of West State Street Saturday around nine at night.

The pedestrian struck is a juvenile and is suffering serious injuries, according Rockford Police. First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area as all lanes are shut down.

Photo of tweet (wifr)

This is a developing story and we will update you with information as it comes in.

