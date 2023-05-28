Child, woman hurt in Rockford after being hit by a car

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a woman and child were hit by a car Saturday night in Rockford.

Police dispatched just after 8:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of West State Street for the report. Limited details have been released about the woman and child, but police say they were critically hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No word yet on if there are any charges filed in the case.

Police warned the public via social media Saturday night to avoid the area during the investigation.

