Boy, 9, fatally struck by bullet as teens fight outside home

School officials say a fight that broke out between two groups of young people ended in the boy's neighborhood with shots being fired. (WLS, DENISE JONES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTESON, Ill. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 20-year-old woman wounded during an altercation outside a home in a suburb south of Chicago, police said Friday.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in Matteson, according to police in the city.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that her grandson had been shot. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died at a hospital, police told reporters at a news conference.

The woman’s wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police did not release further details of the shooting.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as O’Mauri Jones Brown, according to WGN.

Denise Jones, the boy’s grandmother, told WBBM-TV that her granddaughter had a fight with another girl at school. The other girl and some of her friends then drove to Jones’ home.

They fought outside, and a teenage boy who was with the group of girls began shooting, Jones said.

She described her grandson as an honor roll student who loved to dance. The boy had been staying with Jones after his mother moved to Chicago, she said.

“His mom moved out and he stayed here because he didn’t want to go to Chicago, because he was afraid of getting shot,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford
Upcoming comedy film, "Adult Children," improves the economy in both cities.
Movie filming in Oregon, Dixon brings local tourism revenue
The flower shop specializes in funeral arrangements but will accept requests for any occasion
Previous Crimson Ridge employees open new floral shop in Loves Park
Winnebago County deputies taped off the scene Thursday to investigate after an 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy critically hurt after being hit by a car in South Beloit
Loan officer Stacy Jones, center, was named 2022's top loan officer in the Midwest region by...
Rockford loan officer earns top honors for work with first-time home buyers

Latest News

Family wants justice for 9-year-old killed in shooting as teens fought outside home
Photo of electronic recycling
Electronic recycling day to keep Northern Illinois clean
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 05/27/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 05/27/2023
West Rock Wake Park is open and ready for children to be out of school.
Stateline water recreation businesses prepare for busy summer season