Beautiful start to Memorial Day weekend

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kicking off the weekend with highs in the upper-70s and very sunny skies.

Looks like we will be ending Memorial Day weekend in the 80s and winds will be on the calmer side, but get ready for a huge warm up for the week. Tuesday to Wednesday is set to be in the 90s with Thursday and Friday at 89 degrees for their highs. Make sure you have sunblock and sunglasses on stand-by.

