Rockford firefighter injured responding to house fire

They are recovering from minor injuries.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire Friday night that leaves $90,000 in damages leaves one firefighter with minor injuries.

The Rockford fire department was called around 10 p.m. to 3215 Sunnyside Dr. in Rockford for a house fire.

The first units arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from an attached garage, according to Jimmy Krein from the Rockford Fire Department. Everyone was able to get out of the home by the time crews arrived. The department put out the fire in half an hour. The garage had heavy smoke damage which extended into the home.

No residents were injured, but a Rockford firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is also helping the people displaced by this fire.

The cause is under investigation.

