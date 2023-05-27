Previous Crimson Ridge employees open new floral shop in Loves Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new floral shop is officially in bloom in Loves Park thanks to three former employees from a well-loved Rockford store that recently closed.

The owner of Flowers on River Park says he couldn’t let the floral business go because it runs through his blood. After Crimson Ridge closed, he knew he had to take a leap and become a business owner.

“I enjoyed the industry, I enjoyed doing the buying, I enjoyed doing a lot of things and finally learning floral design,” Flowers on River Park owner Chad Aumann said.

The flower shop is open and ready to serve everyone’s needs. Flowers on River Park in Loves Park specializes in funerals but will accept custom arrangements for any occasion.

“I like the calmness and the peace of it and it’s been nothing but enjoyable so far,” Aumann said.

Flowers on River Park is ran by three former Crimson Ridge employees. Aumann is the owner. Rodger Ebert and Lisa Harty are employees. Aumann says he’s seen quite a few customers of the new establishment who used to go to Crimson Ridge.

“It’s been moving, let me tell ya,” Aumann said. “As people find out we’re here, they’re so happy.”

Aumann says though he’s new to the adventure of being a business owner, he’s prepared to take on the challenge since he comes from a long line of entrepreneurs.

“I’m used to always being around people doing their own thing and running a business and it’s been my exposure my entire life, so it must just be a part of me,” Aumann said.

One customer Erich Hagenlocher says he’s glad the three work together at Flowers on River Park because they have great experience in floral design.

“(They) have done such a beautiful job over the years that this is an ideal spot for them now,” Hagenlocher said.

Hagenlocher says everyone should check out this new floral shop.

“It’s a beautiful location for people come in to get their flowers, beautiful arrangements, it’s going to be an exceptional place to come to,” Hagenlocher said.

Flowers on River Park is located at 430 River Park Road in Loves Park. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Walk-ins are accepted but if you can’t make it within those hours, the store also schedules appointments.

