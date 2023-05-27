Perfect start to our Memorial Day weekend

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend these sunny skies continue to surge forward and soon, so will our temperatures.

Highs today were in the mid-70s and winds were calm which created a perfect day. City Market kicked off their second day of the year and many community members littered the streets to enjoy the evening.

The rest of the night remains clear but cools off into the 50s, so grab a light jacket to protect you from those chills.

The rest of Memorial Day weekend will be sunny and warm with temperatures ramping up into the 80s by Sunday. Sunday will have a little bit more clouds than Saturday will but that should not ruin your weekend plans.

If you do plan on going to the beach or maybe taking a boat ride, Saturday will be the perfect day for you with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies.

Trying to go to the beach or take a boat ride for the Memorial Day weekend? Saturday will be the perfect day for that!(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Monday, Memorial Day, will be a very hot one in the upper-80s. This means UV rays will also be on the rise, so make sure you have your sunblock and sunglasses ready before you step out the door.

