Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford

Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: Rockford police confirm a suspect is in custody Friday after a standoff with police.

Several police units are on the scene Friday during a standoff in Rockford.

Police have taped off the area on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford at this time for a police standoff with an adult male. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident just after 4:30 p.m. Friday:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

