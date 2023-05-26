Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: Rockford police confirm a suspect is in custody Friday after a standoff with police.

UPDATE: He is now in custody. There is no further info at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Several police units are on the scene Friday during a standoff in Rockford.

Police have taped off the area on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford at this time for a police standoff with an adult male. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident just after 4:30 p.m. Friday:

Stand-off alert in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue with an adult male. Avoid the area until further notice. Further details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.