Suspect in custody after 4th Avenue standoff in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: Rockford police confirm a suspect is in custody Friday after a standoff with police.
UPDATE: He is now in custody. There is no further info at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023
Several police units are on the scene Friday during a standoff in Rockford.
Police have taped off the area on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford at this time for a police standoff with an adult male. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time.
Rockford police tweeted about the incident just after 4:30 p.m. Friday:
Stand-off alert in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue with an adult male. Avoid the area until further notice. Further details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
