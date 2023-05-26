Sun-splashed skies to dominate well into holiday weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say we’ve enjoyed a gorgeous week weather-wise would probably be viewed by some as an understatement. The good news is that we’re nowhere near the end of this phenomenal stretch!

Clear skies and lighter winds tonight will allow things to cool off quickly, which may ultimately be the only thing to complain about over the next several days. Temperatures are ticketed for the lower 40s in the City of Rockford, with upper 30s a possibility in many outlying locales.

But unlimited sunshine is to follow Friday, which will allow temperatures to warm quickly. By day’s end, we’re ticketed for a very seasonable, comfortable 73° high.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday promises to be a carbon copy of Friday, perhaps just a few degrees warmer. Highs Saturday are to peak near the 80° mark.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday will feature a few more clouds, though filtered sunshine is certainly expected to be mixed in. Our warming trend will continue, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

A few more clouds are to be around Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll remain warm and dry on Memorial Day as we reach the middle 80s. Tuesday represents our first chance at a 90° temperature, and 90s are expected to occur Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. As for rain chances, it appears that Thursday and Friday would both feature at least a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but it’s hardly a slam dunk at this stage in the game.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.