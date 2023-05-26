Shaggy, Salt-N-Peppa to play Wisconsin State Fair main stage

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WIFR) - Wisconsin State fairgoers will be screaming “It Wasn’t Me” this fall when two of music’s biggest artists play the State Fair Main Stage in West Allis, Wis.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26 at WiStateFair.com. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering Fair Park.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Shaggy and the first ladies of hip hop Salt-N-Pepa will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.

Shaggy is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify with huge hits including “Boombastic,” “Angel,” and “It Wasn’t Me.”

Fans will also dance along with hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa to iconic hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man,” and many more!

