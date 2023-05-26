Shaggy, Salt-N-Peppa to play Wisconsin State Fair main stage

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $50, $55, and $60
All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $50, $55, and $60(Wisconsin State Fair)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WIFR) - Wisconsin State fairgoers will be screaming “It Wasn’t Me” this fall when two of music’s biggest artists play the State Fair Main Stage in West Allis, Wis.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26 at WiStateFair.com. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering Fair Park.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Shaggy and the first ladies of hip hop Salt-N-Pepa will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.

Shaggy is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify with huge hits including “Boombastic,” “Angel,” and “It Wasn’t Me.”

Fans will also dance along with hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa to iconic hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man,” and many more!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County deputies taped off the scene Thursday to investigate after an 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy critically hurt after being hit by a car in South Beloit
Upcoming comedy film, "Adult Children," improves the economy in both cities.
Movie filming in Oregon, Dixon brings local tourism revenue
Loan officer Stacy Jones, center, was named 2022's top loan officer in the Midwest region by...
Rockford loan officer earns top honors for work with first-time home buyers
Kane County deputies say K-9 Hudson was shot and killed after being deployed for a carjacking...
WATCH: Officers salute Kane County K-9 after fatal shoot out
The community joins forces to support one family who deals with the death of an eight-year-old...
Rochelle community voices support for family in wake of tragedy

Latest News

The Canadian-American singer will play at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 13.
Alanis Morissette to headline Illinois State Fair grandstand
The holiday show promises to highlight Brickman’s captivating piano style and soothing vocals.
Jim Brickman to bring ‘A Joyful Christmas’ to Rockford’s Coronado
The Dropkick Murphys get plugged in for their fall tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.
Dropkick Murphys to bring fall tour to Rockford’s BMO Center
Youth have the opportunity to see professional musicians in their element, planting the seed...
Rockford Symphony Orchestra perform for stateline students