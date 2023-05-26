Police: Alleged stabbing at Rockford tattoo parlor led to standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say a man involved in an alleged stabbing at a Rockford tattoo parlor was involved in a standoff on Friday.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police dispatched to Signature Ink on Charles Street for a stabbing report. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 29-year-old man, took off after an altercation involving a customer.

When police made a wellness check at the victim’s home on Fourth Avenue, they say the man barricaded himself inside the residence.

UPDATE: He is now in custody. There is no further info at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023

After nearly an hour, the man left the home and was taken to a nearby hospital for wound treatment.

No further details about the stabbing victim have been released. A suspect has not been named in this case.

