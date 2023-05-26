Police: Alleged stabbing at Rockford tattoo parlor led to standoff
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say a man involved in an alleged stabbing at a Rockford tattoo parlor was involved in a standoff on Friday.
Just after 3:30 p.m., police dispatched to Signature Ink on Charles Street for a stabbing report. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 29-year-old man, took off after an altercation involving a customer.
When police made a wellness check at the victim’s home on Fourth Avenue, they say the man barricaded himself inside the residence.
UPDATE: He is now in custody. There is no further info at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023
After nearly an hour, the man left the home and was taken to a nearby hospital for wound treatment.
No further details about the stabbing victim have been released. A suspect has not been named in this case.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Several police units are on the scene Friday during a standoff in Rockford.
Police have taped off the area on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford at this time for a police standoff with an adult male. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time.
Rockford police tweeted about the incident just after 4:30 p.m. Friday:
Stand-off alert in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue with an adult male. Avoid the area until further notice. Further details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 26, 2023
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.