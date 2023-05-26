Police: Alleged stabbing at Rockford tattoo parlor led to standoff

Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.
Police released limited details Friday about a standoff with an adult male.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say a man involved in an alleged stabbing at a Rockford tattoo parlor was involved in a standoff on Friday.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police dispatched to Signature Ink on Charles Street for a stabbing report. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 29-year-old man, took off after an altercation involving a customer.

When police made a wellness check at the victim’s home on Fourth Avenue, they say the man barricaded himself inside the residence.

After nearly an hour, the man left the home and was taken to a nearby hospital for wound treatment.

No further details about the stabbing victim have been released. A suspect has not been named in this case.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Several police units are on the scene Friday during a standoff in Rockford.

Police have taped off the area on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford at this time for a police standoff with an adult male. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident just after 4:30 p.m. Friday:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Rockford Church School building catches fire, first responders believe arson
Family members say 11-year-old Brenden Bourgord is in critical condition after he was hit by a...
11-year-old South Beloit boy hospitalized after being hit by a car
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park
Crime scene investigation
Child, woman hurt in Rockford after being hit by a car
People show off their cars on the track and at the car show
Hundreds of people show off their cars at 6th annual Miracle Mile Cruise, Car Show

Latest News

Hundreds fly into Chicago-Rockford Airport for Memorial Day weekend
Samantha Elliott of Freeport was crowned Sunday as Miss Illinois USA 2023.
Freeport woman crowned Miss Illinois USA
There are five priests that are listed under other church's 'credibly accused' list but not on...
Survivors of Catholic clergy abuse urge Diocese of Rockford to add names to ‘credibly accused’ list
There are five priests that are listed under other church's 'credibly accused' list but not on...
Survivors of Catholic clergy abuse urge Diocese of Rockford to add names to ‘credibly accused’ list
‘It’s Our Honor’ airs as hour-long Memorial Day Special