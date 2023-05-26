Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County deputies taped off the scene Thursday to investigate after an 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy critically hurt after being hit by a car in South Beloit
Kane County deputies say K-9 Hudson was shot and killed after being deployed for a carjacking...
WATCH: Officers salute Kane County K-9 after fatal shoot out
The community joins forces to support one family who deals with the death of an eight-year-old...
Rochelle community voices support for family in wake of tragedy
Upcoming comedy film, "Adult Children," improves the economy in both cities.
Movie filming in Oregon, Dixon brings local tourism revenue
Loan officer Stacy Jones, center, was named 2022's top loan officer in the Midwest region by...
Rockford loan officer earns top honors for work with first-time home buyers

Latest News

$20,000 in damages are estimated after a Belvidere garage catches fire on Friday.
$20K in damages estimated in Belvidere garage fire
RAW: Man arrested, accused of opening door on flight
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it