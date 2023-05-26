Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County deputies taped off the scene Thursday to investigate after an 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy critically hurt after being hit by a car in South Beloit
Kane County deputies say K-9 Hudson was shot and killed after being deployed for a carjacking...
WATCH: Officers salute Kane County K-9 after fatal shoot out
The community joins forces to support one family who deals with the death of an eight-year-old...
Rochelle community voices support for family in wake of tragedy
Upcoming comedy film, "Adult Children," improves the economy in both cities.
Movie filming in Oregon, Dixon brings local tourism revenue
Loan officer Stacy Jones, center, was named 2022's top loan officer in the Midwest region by...
Rockford loan officer earns top honors for work with first-time home buyers

Latest News

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LIVE: White House welcomes college basketball champions
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over concert outfit