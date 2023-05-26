Free electronic recycling, shred day in Rockford
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unwanted electronics and paper documents can be recycled this weekend at an event open to the public.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 27, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) and Illinois Bank & Trust are sponsoring a Free Shred Day at Perryville Banking Center, 6855 E. Riverside Blvd. in Rockford.
This is an opportunity for anyone to unload old electronics and up to two boxes of documents in a safe and secure manner.
Here’s a list of accepted electronics:
- tube TVs
- computer monitors
- flat screen TVs
- flat screen computer monitors
- DVD and VCR players
- satellite receivers
- printers
- scanners
- fax machines
- keyboards
- mice
- gaming units
- audio equipment
- phones
- routers
- computer towers
- hard drives
- laptops and laptop charges
For more information or to see if your electronics are accepted, call 815-637-1343 or email info@knib.org.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.