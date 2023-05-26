Free electronic recycling, shred day in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unwanted electronics and paper documents can be recycled this weekend at an event open to the public.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 27, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) and Illinois Bank & Trust are sponsoring a Free Shred Day at Perryville Banking Center, 6855 E. Riverside Blvd. in Rockford.

This is an opportunity for anyone to unload old electronics and up to two boxes of documents in a safe and secure manner.

Here’s a list of accepted electronics:

tube TVs

computer monitors

flat screen TVs

flat screen computer monitors

DVD and VCR players

satellite receivers

printers

scanners

fax machines

keyboards

mice

gaming units

audio equipment

phones

routers

computer towers

hard drives

laptops and laptop charges

For more information or to see if your electronics are accepted, call 815-637-1343 or email info@knib.org.

