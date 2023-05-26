$20K in damages estimated in Belvidere garage fire

$20,000 in damages are estimated after a Belvidere garage catches fire on Friday.
$20,000 in damages are estimated after a Belvidere garage catches fire on Friday.(Belvidere Fire Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for answers Friday after a garage catches fire in Belvidere.

Firefighters were called just before 9:30 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Spruce Drive for a report of heavy black smoke coming from the residence.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes of arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First responders say the fire was contained to the garage, but smoke damage caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the home.

