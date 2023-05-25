WATCH: Officers salute Kane County K-9 after fatal shoot out

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WIFR) - A Kane County K-9 killed in the line of duty Wednesday receives a formal salute from fellow officers.

K-9 Hudson was escorted to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office grounds after being shot during a suspected carjacking and police pursuit. K-9 units and their handlers lined the street to honor the fallen K-9 officer, who’s namesake is an Illinois State Trooper who was also killed in the line of duty.

According to Kane County deputies, K-9 Hudson was shot after being deployed during the chase in an alleged carjacking. Deputies told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday that when the suspected stolen vehicle came to a stop, the driver pulled out a gun, and that’s when Hudson was deployed.

Deputies say both the suspect and Hudson were shot during a struggle.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser says the Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of the suspect, “When (the investigation) concludes, it will be brought over to my office where we will review the shooting itself,” Mosser stated.

