WATCH: Officers salute Kane County K-9 after fatal shoot out

Kane County deputies say K-9 Hudson was shot and killed after being deployed for a carjacking...
Kane County deputies say K-9 Hudson was shot and killed after being deployed for a carjacking suspect with a gun.(Kane County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WIFR) - A Kane County K-9 killed in the line of duty Wednesday receives a formal salute from fellow officers.

K-9 Hudson was escorted to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office grounds after being shot during a suspected carjacking and police pursuit. K-9 units and their handlers lined the street to honor the fallen K-9 officer, who’s namesake is an Illinois State Trooper who was also killed in the line of duty.

According to Kane County deputies, K-9 Hudson was shot after being deployed during the chase in an alleged carjacking. Deputies told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday that when the suspected stolen vehicle came to a stop, the driver pulled out a gun, and that’s when Hudson was deployed.

Deputies say both the suspect and Hudson were shot during a struggle.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser says the Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of the suspect, “When (the investigation) concludes, it will be brought over to my office where we will review the shooting itself,” Mosser stated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

