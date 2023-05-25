Rockford loan officer earns top honors for work with first-time home buyers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford loan officer who specializes in working with first-time home buyers received top honors Thursday as one of the top originators in the state.

Stacy Jones with Green State Credit Union was named the top loan officer in the Northwest Illinois Region by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA). Jones was also recognized as the state’s No. 4 originator.

Jones received the honors for closing 56 loans using the IDHA downpayment assistance program in 2022. The total volume on those loans was nearly $8 million.

“It’s a fantastic award to receive, and we get to be part of their website, which draws a lot of attention to the program,” Jones said. “This is a great opportunity to help somebody purchase a home.”

Green State Senior Vice President Eric Norman said Jones more than deserves the awards.

“She’s a workhorse,” Norman said. “I’ve never seen anybody do more loans than Stacy. “The customer always comes first, and Stacy’s told me that she won’t leave for the day until she returns every phone call.”

Jones says she works with first-time buyers and the IDHA assistance program because she knows how important homeownership is for young families.

“I think about when my husband and I purchased our first home,” she said. “And this program is fantastic for just that situation, when you’re starting out.”

Erica Medrano is Stacy’s assistant—and her daughter—and knows how dedicated her mom is to her clients.

“I’ve watched my mom since I was a little kid onward,” Medrano said. “She’s always done this, and she’s always helped people. And it’s always so incredible to me.”

Jones closes about 24 loans per month and said about a third of her clients are first-time buyers.

In addition to Jones’s individual awards, IDHA named Green State Credit Union the No. 3 lender in Illinois.

