Remarkably quiet pattern to continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unseasonable warmth has taken a break in the Stateline, though few would register complaints when it comes to Wednesday’s weather. The day’s middle to upper 70s, while about ten degrees cooler than a day ago, comes in right on par with where temperatures should be this time of year.

If there were to be any downfall, it’d be the return of wildfire smoke to our skies after a multi-day hiatus. The smoke has given our skies a much more milky hue, and has actually slightly degraded the quality of the air we’ve been breathing and will continue to breathe overnight. Thankfully, according to the EPA, It’s not feared to be a concern to our health. Greater health concerns would be found well to our south.

Smoke may be around in Thursday’s early stages, though it’s expected that our skies will turn considerably bluer as the day progresses, and air quality should improve quite nicely.

The other feature we’re watching in the short term is the arrival of an upper level disturbance overnight into early Thursday morning. It’ll bring much more in the way of cloud cover as the night progresses, and clouds will likely stick around for a good chunk of the morning. No precipitation is in the cards, though.

We’ll quickly begin to see partial sunshine by midday, with skies quickly turning sunny in the hours thereafter. Due to the early cloud cover and a still-persistent easterly breeze off of Lake Michigan, temperatures will struggle a bit more than in recent days. Highs are to reach the upper 60s to right around 70°.

Sunshine will be the name of the game Friday and Saturday as well. Temperatures are to warm by a handful of degrees per day, reaching the middle 70s on Friday and near 80° Saturday.

It’s rained here just once in the last ten days, and it’ll be at least another five days before our next rain chance, meaning our entire Memorial Day Weekend looks to be dry.

Longer range, the bigger story will be the evolution of a much warmer, if not downright hot pattern as we close out May and open June. Temperatures are to reach 83° Sunday, 86° Monday, and it’s appearing increasingly likely that we’re due for a string of 90°+ temperatures from Tuesday through Friday.

