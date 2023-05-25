Plan your weekend with these Memorial Day events

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - The unofficial start to summer kicks off this weekend as Memorial Day brings some a chance to enjoy quality time with loved ones.

From farmer’s market events to fairs, Memorial Day parades and ceremonies observing military members who died in the line of duty, there is something for everyone on our list of events to check out over the long weekend:

Friday, May 26

Saturday, May 27

Monday, May 29

  • Rockford Observes Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum in downtown Rockford. Festivities feature the parade, a Memorial Day Ceremony and the annual Sinking of the Ship Ceremony.
  • Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. at Monroe Center Cemetery or in case of rain, at The North Church, 102 West Street in Monroe Center
  • Freeport Memorial Day Parade - 10 a.m. in downtown Freeport
  • Roscoe Memorial Day Parade - 10:30 a.m. Line up along Main St. from Bridge St. to enjoy the parade.
  • Pecatonica Memorial Day Parade - 2 p.m. from the Pecatonica Middle School parking lot to Sumner Park. Parade lasts over an hour and has been a tradition for more than 150 years!

If you’d like to have your event added to this list, email us at news@wifr.com with the information!

