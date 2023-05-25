Lanes to be reopen for Memorial Day weekend

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says some lanes are reopening across the state for Memorial Day travel.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 29.

Here’s a list of lanes that will reopen over the holiday weekend:

Boone County

Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Poplar Grove. Lanes reductions will continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 84 3 miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

Illinois 2 2 miles north of Grand Detour; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.

Winnebago County

U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 251 ramps closed, detour posted.

Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted.

