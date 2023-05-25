Lanes to be reopen for Memorial Day weekend

By Jason Barabasz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says some lanes are reopening across the state for Memorial Day travel.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 29.

Here’s a list of lanes that will reopen over the holiday weekend:

Boone County

  • Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Poplar Grove. Lanes reductions will continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

  • Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.
  • Illinois 84 3 miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

  • Illinois 2 2 miles north of Grand Detour; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.

Winnebago County

  • U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 251 ramps closed, detour posted.
  • Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted.

