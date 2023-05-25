Lanes to be reopen for Memorial Day weekend
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says some lanes are reopening across the state for Memorial Day travel.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 29.
Here’s a list of lanes that will reopen over the holiday weekend:
Boone County
- Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Poplar Grove. Lanes reductions will continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jo Daviess County
- Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 84 3 miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Ogle County
- Illinois 2 2 miles north of Grand Detour; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.
Winnebago County
- U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 251 ramps closed, detour posted.
- Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted.
