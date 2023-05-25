Forest Preserves of Winnebago County set to host kids fishing derby in June

The event is for kids of all ages
The Winnebago County Forest Preserve is teaching local kids how to fish in safe and controlled...
The Winnebago County Forest Preserve is teaching local kids how to fish in safe and controlled environments.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline kids can get an introduction to fishing next month as the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County is set to host its annual kids fishing derby next month. The derby will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Four Lakes Forest Preserve (10207 Fish Hatchery Road, Pecatonica, IL 61063).

The event will feature free t-shirts for early check-in, prizes for age group winners, and a prize for the biggest catch of the day. A limited number of loaner poles will be available to use but event coordinators say participants must bring their own poles.

If families require any accessibility assistance, please contact Forest Preserve Headquarters at (815) 877-6100 or to let someone know when arriving.

