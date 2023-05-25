11-year-old boy critically hurt after being hit by a car in South Beloit

Winnebago County deputies taped off the scene Thursday to investigate after an 11-year-old...
Winnebago County deputies taped off the scene Thursday to investigate after an 11-year-old child was reportedly hit by a car while getting off the school bus.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition Thursday after police say he was hit by a car while getting off the school bus.

South Bluff Road in South Beloit is blocked off Thursday, with authorities reporting a detour through a nearby mobile home park.

Winnebago County deputies dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the 600 block of South Bluff Road where the child was reportedly hit. Details about the vehicle that hit the boy have not been released, but no charges have been issued.

Traffic controls are in place while the investigation is active, and motorists should avoid the area.

