11-year-old boy critically hurt after being hit by a car in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition Thursday after police say he was hit by a car while getting off the school bus.

South Bluff Road in South Beloit is blocked off Thursday, with authorities reporting a detour through a nearby mobile home park.

Winnebago County deputies dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the 600 block of South Bluff Road where the child was reportedly hit. Details about the vehicle that hit the boy have not been released, but no charges have been issued.

Traffic controls are in place while the investigation is active, and motorists should avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.