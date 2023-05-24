Wind shift to bring cooler, seasonable conditions Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents have been treated to a taste of summer over the past several days.

For the third straight day, and for the tenth time in 2023, temperatures reached or eclipsed the 80° mark, with the mercury officially reaching 85° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

That streak is certain to end Wednesday as a cold front is to drop through the region, shifting the winds off of Lake Michigan, sending much cooler air our way in the process. While warm weather enthusiasts may not be happy with that news, there are two distinct silver linings. First, sunshine will be abundant, and secondly, it’ll hardly be cold. Temperatures are to top out at 73°, just one degree shy of the May 24 normal.

Sunshine and a few clouds are expected along with cooler temperatures Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One thing to consider, though, is that smoke from the Canadian wildfires may again pay us a visit for a time Wednesday. The jet stream’s realignment will send a plume of smoke from north to south, and may very well overspread our skies for a period of several hours, especially in the afternoon and evening. Whether it plays a role in affecting our air quality remains to be seen, but it’s a development we’re monitoring.

Skies may turn briefly smoky Wednesday as the jet stream realigns and drops a plume of smoke over our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies Wednesday night will allow temperatures to cool into the 40s, which may lead to more of a struggle in warming Thursday, despite the fact an abundance of sun is in the forecast. Still, we should be able to manage high temperature readings in the upper 60s to near 70°.

A few clouds may be around from time to time Thursday. Winds shift to the east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the smoke front, we’re happy to report that our skies Thursday are to be much bluer.

Things should turn much bluer again Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday, it’s sunshine that takes all the weather headlines. It’s shaping up to be a grand start to our Memorial Day weekend, as temperatures are ticketed for a picture perfect 75° underneath those sun-splashed skies.

Full sunshine will be on display Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will prevail throughout our holiday weekend and well into next week. As winds gradually shift, we’ll begin to see a steady warming trend take place. The current forecast calls for temperatures around 80° Saturday, 83° Sunday, and 87° on Memorial Day, with current trends suggesting a growing possibility of the year’s first 90°+ temperatures Tuesday through Thursday.

