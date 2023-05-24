Remains of WWII soldier, Dixon native to be buried in Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WIFR) - The remains of a Dixon native who died during World War II will soon see a proper burial.

Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams will be laid to rest on June 2, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Tx.

Williams reported missing in action while battling German forces in the Huertgen Forest. Years of data collection and research led to his identification on July 13, 2022 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Now that he has been identified, a rosette will be placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, in Margraten, to show he is accounted for.

Williams was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

After the war, his body was never recovered, and since Williams was not reported as a prisoner of war, in November 1947 the War Department issued a presumed finding of his death.

Although the American Graves Registration Command investigated the area he and others were reported missing, in December 1951, he was declared non-recoverable.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.