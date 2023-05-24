Remains of WWII soldier, Dixon native to be buried in Texas

Photos courtesy of U. S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office
Photos courtesy of U. S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WIFR) - The remains of a Dixon native who died during World War II will soon see a proper burial.

Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams will be laid to rest on June 2, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Tx.

Williams reported missing in action while battling German forces in the Huertgen Forest. Years of data collection and research led to his identification on July 13, 2022 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Now that he has been identified, a rosette will be placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, in Margraten, to show he is accounted for.

Williams was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

After the war, his body was never recovered, and since Williams was not reported as a prisoner of war, in November 1947 the War Department issued a presumed finding of his death.

Although the American Graves Registration Command investigated the area he and others were reported missing, in December 1951, he was declared non-recoverable.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avin Capes, 21, of Rockford, is charged with public indecency and being held in the Winnebago...
21-year-old arrested in Rockford for alleged public indecency
Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder and armed...
29-year-old murder suspect wanted by Rockford police
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of murdering son back in court
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Law enforcement
Illinois bill passes allowing DACA recipients to apply for policing jobs

Latest News

Veteran George Devers visits the Vietnam Memorial after arriving on an Honor Flight with his...
Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Operation Fallen Flag's 'Miss Glory' gets a new heart
Operation Fallen Flag's 'Miss Glory' gets a new heart
Roscoe VFW holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at Riverside Park
Roscoe VFW holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at Riverside Park
Photo courtesy of Kishwaukee College
Kishwaukee College honors Veterans with ceremony