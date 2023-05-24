Lawsuits filed against owners of Apollo Theatre after roof collapse

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two lawsuits filed this week allege the owners of the Apollo Theatre were negligent the night an EF-1 tornado caused the venue’s roof to collapse on concertgoers.

Paul Rojas and Andres Rivas Dela Pena attended the concert the night of March 31 and filed separate lawsuits in Boone County court.

The lawsuits claim the owners of the Belvidere venue, Jesus and Maria Martinez, were negligent. It goes on to say the two knew or should have known about the severe weather threat and did not do enough to protect the safety of their guests. Andres Rivas Dela Pena’s lawsuit also names FM Entertainment, FM Music Management and the Apollo Theater Activity Center as defendants.

Crews estimated 260 people were inside the Apollo Theatre for a Morbid Angel concert at the time of the collapse. Fred Livingston Jr, 50, was killed and another 48 people were hurt. Dozens of rescue crews from around the area also responded.

Both lawsuits seek damages of more than $50,000 and are slated to be in court November 17.

