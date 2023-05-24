Lawsuits filed against owners of Apollo Theatre after roof collapse

Experts determined an EF-1 tornado hit the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere on March 31, 2023.
Experts determined an EF-1 tornado hit the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere on March 31, 2023.(WEEK)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two lawsuits filed this week allege the owners of the Apollo Theatre were negligent the night an EF-1 tornado caused the venue’s roof to collapse on concertgoers.

Paul Rojas and Andres Rivas Dela Pena attended the concert the night of March 31 and filed separate lawsuits in Boone County court.

The lawsuits claim the owners of the Belvidere venue, Jesus and Maria Martinez, were negligent. It goes on to say the two knew or should have known about the severe weather threat and did not do enough to protect the safety of their guests. Andres Rivas Dela Pena’s lawsuit also names FM Entertainment, FM Music Management and the Apollo Theater Activity Center as defendants.

Crews estimated 260 people were inside the Apollo Theatre for a Morbid Angel concert at the time of the collapse. Fred Livingston Jr, 50, was killed and another 48 people were hurt. Dozens of rescue crews from around the area also responded.

Both lawsuits seek damages of more than $50,000 and are slated to be in court November 17.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avin Capes, 21, of Rockford, is charged with public indecency and being held in the Winnebago...
21-year-old arrested in Rockford for alleged public indecency
Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder and armed...
29-year-old murder suspect wanted by Rockford police
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of murdering son back in court
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The community joins forces to support one family who deals with the death of an eight-year-old...
Rochelle community voices support for family in wake of tragedy

Latest News

The Canadian-American singer will play at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 13.
Alanis Morissette to headline Illinois State Fair grandstand
Photos courtesy of U. S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office
Remains of WWII soldier, Dixon native to be buried in Texas
Community supports family involved in fatal Ogle County rollover
Rochelle community voices support for family in wake of tragedy