Janesville ‘Kokonut Cat’ earns stardom on TikTok after viral videos

By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville cat is continuing its journey after gaining thousands of viewers during the pandemic on the app TikTok.

Kokonut’s owner, Kara Kerscher, said she started making the videos of her cat after being on lockdown during the pandemic.

“I ended up making a little desk for her just to have fun and play in because cats like to have boxes anyway to play... She got in there and kind of sat down and I went ‘wouldn’t it be kind of funny if she was doing the news?’” Kercher said.

Since Kokonut’s start as a ‘mews anchor’, Kerscher’s basement has become a menagerie of mini sets, props and lighting, all for the TikTok videos. She said she has created sets from mock-up large fast food chains like McDonalds, to local favorites like Kwik Trip.

Earning recognition across the board, Kerscher said she has been offered products to promote on the account like pet insurance, Apple products and even free Taco Bell.

Kerscher said she hopes to continue working on the videos and is looking forward to setting up a movie set.

“It’s fun because it makes people laugh or maybe if someone is having a bad day and they watch a simple 15 second TikTok video of her and you know ‘oh this brightened my day,’” Kerscher added.

