Belvidere first responders honored for heroism during aftermath of EF-1 tornado
The awards were handed out at Belvidere’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, May 22.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of first responders are being recognized for their courage the night of March 31, when an EF-1 tornado hit Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre. The storm caused the venue’s roof to collapse on hundreds of concertgoers, killing one man and injuring 48 more.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Belvidere Fire Department recognized the following award recipients:
Medal of Valor recipients:
Belvidere Police Department
- David Ellingson
- Joe McDermott
- Zach Reese
- Chris Garcia
- Rich Weiland
- Joe Danielak
- Dillon Rackley
Belvidere Fire Department
- Travis Tangye
- Matt Loudenbeck
- Greg Pavlatos
- Adrian Trujillo
- Zach Bullard
Meritorious Conduct Award recipients:
Belvidere Fire Department
- Lt. Dan Drall
- Firefighter Mark Beck
- Firefighter Jim Kriebs
- Firefighter Nic Thornton
- Firefighter Adam Ellwanger
- Firefighter Brad Heiser
Life Saving Award recipients:
- Mercy Health
- Dr. Matthew Smetana
- Lifeline Ambulance
- Lauren Schultz
Thirteen members of the Belvidere Fire Department who came from home to help were also recognized. They were:
- Adam Ellwanger
- Joe Erber
- Bobby Gunsteen
- Brad Heiser
- Ron Herman
- Chris Letourneau
- Stephen Mead
- Cory Mitchell
- Aaron Phil
- Jason Swanson
- Nic Thornton
- Troy Vandenbroek
- Todd Winnie
Belvidere’s mayor, Clint Morris was given a challenge coin for his support and assistance through the night.
The 26 agencies that helped with the response were recognized as well.
- Belvidere Police
- Belvidere Public Works
- Blackhawk Fire
- Boone County Dispatch
- Boone County Sheriffs
- Capron Rescue Squad
- Cherry Valley Fire
- Com Ed
- Boone County Fire District 1
- Boone County Fire District 2
- Boone County Fire District 3
- EMA
- Genoa-Kingston Fire
- Harlem Roscoe Fire
- Lifeline Elite
- Loves Park Fire
- Marengo Fire
- Medcom
- Mercy Health (MD1)
- Nicor Gas
- North Park Fire
- Northwest Fire
- Northwest Rescue
- Rockford Fire
- Rockford Fire Dispatch
- Rockton Fire
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.