Belvidere first responders honored for heroism during aftermath of EF-1 tornado

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of first responders are being recognized for their courage the night of March 31, when an EF-1 tornado hit Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre. The storm caused the venue’s roof to collapse on hundreds of concertgoers, killing one man and injuring 48 more.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Belvidere Fire Department recognized the following award recipients:

Medal of Valor recipients:

Belvidere Police Department

David Ellingson

Joe McDermott

Zach Reese

Chris Garcia

Rich Weiland

Joe Danielak

Dillon Rackley

Belvidere Fire Department

Travis Tangye

Matt Loudenbeck

Greg Pavlatos

Adrian Trujillo

Zach Bullard

Meritorious Conduct Award recipients:

Belvidere Fire Department

Lt. Dan Drall

Firefighter Mark Beck

Firefighter Jim Kriebs

Firefighter Nic Thornton

Firefighter Adam Ellwanger

Firefighter Brad Heiser

Life Saving Award recipients:

Mercy Health

Dr. Matthew Smetana

Lifeline Ambulance

Lauren Schultz

Thirteen members of the Belvidere Fire Department who came from home to help were also recognized. They were:

Adam Ellwanger

Joe Erber

Bobby Gunsteen

Brad Heiser

Ron Herman

Chris Letourneau

Stephen Mead

Cory Mitchell

Aaron Phil

Jason Swanson

Nic Thornton

Troy Vandenbroek

Todd Winnie

Belvidere’s mayor, Clint Morris was given a challenge coin for his support and assistance through the night.

The 26 agencies that helped with the response were recognized as well.

Belvidere Police

Belvidere Public Works

Blackhawk Fire

Boone County Dispatch

Boone County Sheriffs

Capron Rescue Squad

Cherry Valley Fire

Com Ed

Boone County Fire District 1

Boone County Fire District 2

Boone County Fire District 3

EMA

Genoa-Kingston Fire

Harlem Roscoe Fire

Lifeline Elite

Loves Park Fire

Marengo Fire

Medcom

Mercy Health (MD1)

Nicor Gas

North Park Fire

Northwest Fire

Northwest Rescue

Rockford Fire

Rockford Fire Dispatch

Rockton Fire

