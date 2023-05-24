“Bare as you dare,” Madison joins in 13th World Naked Bike Ride

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A celebration of oil dependency freedom and support of body positivity will come in the form of a naked bike ride in June.

Madison will participate in the 13th World Naked Bike Ride on June 17, among dozens of cities participating in the clothing-optional demonstration internationally.

The event aims to draw attention to the negative impact of petroleum products and provides riders the ‘opportunity to honor their bodies publicly and on their terms,’ a press release from the organization stated.

Participants are encouraged to ride along with any level of clothing comfort, without fear of judgement. Bicycles are not mandatory and any human-powered transportation is acceptable.

The ride will begin at 11 a.m. and registered participants will be informed of the gathering point at least one day in advance. The route will not be publicized however a designated viewing location will be announced.

For more information visit the WNBR website.

