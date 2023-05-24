Alanis Morissette to headline Illinois State Fair grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette will bring her talent for confessional songwriting to central Illinois this fall.

The Canadian-American singer will play Sunday, Aug. 13, joining bands Old Dominion and REO Speedwagon as headliners on the 2023 Illinois State Fair grandstand.

Tickets for Alanis Morissette go on sale at 10 a.m Friday, May 26 on Ticketmaster and the Illinois State Fair official website.

“We are excited to welcome Alanis Morissette to the Illinois State Fair for the first time,” Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Manager said. “Her album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ was a defining music achievement for my generation and over 25 years later, you still hear You Oughta Know or Ironic on the radio.”

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs August 10-20 in Springfield.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.