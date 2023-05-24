2,400 will visit Rockford this weekend for sports, according to RACVB

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beautiful weather brings outdoor sporting events and out-of-towners to the Rockford region.

According to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB), nearly 2,500 people are expected at the following three major sporting events:

Illinois Youth Soccer Association IYSA State Cup - Friday, May 26-28 at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two

International Table Tennis Championship - Friday, May 26-28 at UW Health Sports Factory

One Nation Slowpitch - Saturday, May 27-28 at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two

RACVB shared the advisory Wednesday via social media which will help local restaurants and businesses prepare for the uptick in foot traffic.

