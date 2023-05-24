2,400 will visit Rockford this weekend for sports, according to RACVB

FILE: The Rockford sign in Davis Park welcomes visitors as they tour the downtown area.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beautiful weather brings outdoor sporting events and out-of-towners to the Rockford region.

According to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB), nearly 2,500 people are expected at the following three major sporting events:

  • Illinois Youth Soccer Association IYSA State Cup - Friday, May 26-28 at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two
  • International Table Tennis Championship - Friday, May 26-28 at UW Health Sports Factory
  • One Nation Slowpitch - Saturday, May 27-28 at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two

RACVB shared the advisory Wednesday via social media which will help local restaurants and businesses prepare for the uptick in foot traffic.

