A Vietnam veteran and purple heart recipient is taken back in time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - Veterans and Rosies arrive at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall Tuesday where more than 58,000 names make up the structure.

Aaron Wilson with 23 News talks with Herb Bolding, a bronze star, purple heart recipient Vietnam war veteran. Herb says this is his second time visiting the memorial wall and it is just as overwhelming as the last. Herb says even though it brings back many painful memories, he admits he would come back everyday if he could.

“It at times is really hard to talk about it. I have two friends on the wall,” Herb expresses, “One of them, three weeks after my brother was buried, I had to take him Jackson, Florida and bury him.”

When asked if being here brings back memories Herb said absolutely. However, he refrains from talking about his time in the war, “It’s just too overwhelming.”

“For 52 years I did not talk about the Vietnam war. My family didn’t even know I was wounded. I went to that wall three different times and my system just completely opened up,” said Herb, “That’s what really closed my problems that I was having.”

The VetsRoll group will spending a few more hours at the wall, honoring those who gave their life before moving onto their next destination.

