Rockford man faces sexual assault, abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged assault at a local salon.

Willie Smith Jr., of Rockford, faces one count each of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

The charges stem from a report made Monday, May 22 from a woman at ASHA SalonSpa located at the Cherry Vale Mall in Rockford.

The woman reported that Smith sexually assaulted her during a massage.

Smith is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.