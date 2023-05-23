Rockford man faces sexual assault, abuse charges

Willie Smith Jr., 47, of Rockford, faces one count each of criminal sexual assault and criminal...
Willie Smith Jr., 47, of Rockford, faces one count each of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged assault at a local salon.

Willie Smith Jr., of Rockford, faces one count each of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

The charges stem from a report made Monday, May 22 from a woman at ASHA SalonSpa located at the Cherry Vale Mall in Rockford.

The woman reported that Smith sexually assaulted her during a massage.

Smith is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail on a $25,000 bond.

