Rockford man faces sexual assault, abuse charges
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged assault at a local salon.
Willie Smith Jr., of Rockford, faces one count each of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.
The charges stem from a report made Monday, May 22 from a woman at ASHA SalonSpa located at the Cherry Vale Mall in Rockford.
The woman reported that Smith sexually assaulted her during a massage.
Smith is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail on a $25,000 bond.
