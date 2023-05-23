Red Cross of Illinois highlights summer safety as warm weather rolls in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the summer months upon us, members of the Red Cross of Illinois are urging people to stay safe while at the pool, in the campground, or by the grill.

Conor Hollingsworth catches up with Brian Williamsen from the Red Cross of Illinois to talk about how to keep your family safe during the warmer months.

The Red Cross has a lot of helpful apps you can download for tips on First Aid, Swimming or Disaster Preparedness.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.