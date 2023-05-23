Oregon mom accused of murdering son back in court

Sarah Safranek
Sarah Safranek(Ogle Co. Courthouse)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - New developments are released in the 2021 murder case of a 7-year-old Oregon boy after his mother appears in court last week.

Sarah Safranek, 36, was escorted by an Ogle County deputy to court Thursday, May 18 after her attorney filed a motion to appoint experts and or reimburse defense costs in March. While the motion was denied, the judge did appoint a licensed psychologist to perform an evaluation for Safranek.

Investigators say Safranek suffocated her son, Nathaniel Burton, in their Oregon home in February 2021.

She was deemed fit to stand trial in November 2022.

Safranek faces five counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

The case is set for status on July 12. No trial date has been set at this time.

