Illinois DCEO and the University of Illinois team up for broadband internet expansion

By Jake Pearson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the University of Illinois partner for a tour around the state regarding faster internet speeds.

The goal of the listening session tour is to give residents a platform to discuss their region’s internet access needs. Hearing out the priorities of the public is part of a bigger plan, the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

After today’s stop in Rockford, the next BEAD listening sessions will be:

  • May 24 – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Lake County Central Permit Facility, 500 W. Winchester Rd. in Libertyville
  • May 25 – 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Kankakee Public Library Auditorium, 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee

