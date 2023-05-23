Gayle Bishop is on board the VetsRoll bus for her eighth year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - Gayle Bishop, who is a VetsRoll volunteer is attending the event for her eighth year, and her goal is to always help them feel honored.

23 News’s Aaron Wilson talks with Gayle about a tradition she started in 2014 where she gifts nail crosses to veterans.

Gayle recalls how her own daughter, Danielle, was the first wave deployed to Iraq in 2003. She says someone gave her a cross as a gift and she hung it in her car, but after some time passed the cross faded. She forgot about it until a few years later when she looked into the company that made them only to find out they went out of business.

“The love. The time that I had when I had them in my truck just hoping that my daughter and her crew came out, Came back safe,” Gayle recalls.

That was her motivation to make sure every veteran on VetsRoll received a cross made from nails. Gayle discovered a company in Alabama, Crosses from Nails and ordered 50 without hesitation. Now, Gayle orders 100 to 150 every year.

“It’s all about paying it forward,” said Gayle.

Aside from spending lots of time with the veterans and their families during this trip. She also plays fun games with them like bingo and bus roulette.

